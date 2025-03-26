Apple Music Classical just got 3 excellent perks in its biggest upgrade since launch

Apple Music Classical gets Listening Guides, Personalized Recommendations and Editorial Playlists

These updates are app-only, and not for the web browser

Apple Music Classical remains free for all Apple Music subscribers

If you're an Apple Music subscriber who's never thought to get into its dedicated and available-for-no-extra-cost Apple Music Classical app, now would be a good time to hit the download button.

Why? Because Apple Music Classical, the place where Apple Music has housed its massive classical music catalog since its launch in March 2023, (much of it in Dolby Atmos), just added three excellent new features: Listening Guides, Personalized Recommendations and – my favorite – Editorial Stations.

The trio of new perks are exclusive to the app (which is a shame, since just this month Apple Music Classical became available on the web), but Listening Guides is available in over 100 works from launch. It's described by Apple as "a groundbreaking new feature that takes users inside a notable work of music as they listen, highlighting details and explaining a work in real time as it unfolds phrase by musical phrase."

Every day is a learning day

I tried it while streaming Wolfie M's as no one calls the hugely prolific composer, who died tragically young) Clarinet Concerto in A Major, and it's like getting CliffsNotes in real time as you stream. Text appears happily on my iPhone, mentioning florid arpeggio runs, intense high trills, and smooth interchanges from the string section to guide us back to the major scale.

It's delightful – I even now know that in 1791 the clarinet was still a relatively new instrument, and that Mozart actually wrote this concerto for the bass clarinet. Every day is a learning day.

Right now, Listening Guides is available in English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. But Apple says more languages and works will be added – and won't those writers have their good work cut out for them? I look forward to it.

Personalized Recommendations, meanwhile, does what the name suggests, using your listening history to suggest related offerings, as well as new recordings of works you previously listened to.



Both of these perks are hugely welcome in a genre that has felt a little stoic to me thus far (it often feels like discovery across streaming sites is a little stilted when it comes to classical – you're expected to know what you like), but Editorial Stations is by far my favorite.

As you've probably guessed, it's a selection of continually playing playlists (like radio stations but without the DJ or ads) arranged by instrument, composer, period, or genre, curated by Apple Music Classical’s editors. I'm currently listening to one titled Opera, and Bizet's Carmen is all around me in Dolby Atmos.

Added to yesterday's launch of DJ in Apple Music to help budding disc jockeys build epic sets, plus the unavoidable fact that Apple Music Replay walked all over Spotify Wrapped at the end of last year, you can say this for Apple Music and its free-to-users Apple Music Classical sibling: it's good. It's one of the best music streaming services out there, and then some.