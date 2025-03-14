Apple Music Classical is now available on the web, but its Mac app is still nowhere in sight

Not only is Apple Music regarded as one of the best music streaming services, but it's home to a never-ending line of radio stations and alternative music services such as Apple Music Classical – which is now available to listen to via a web browser.

The web launch marks the next move in the service’s rollout to other devices, but we’re still waiting for Apple to launch a native app for its Mac lineup.

Global Director of Apple Music Classical, Anjali Malhotra, shared the news of the service’s web version in a release: “Apple Music Classical continues to innovate and expand on its mission to bring great musicians and their recordings to music lovers around the world all in one app. Now that the app is available on the web, Apple Music Classical’s catalog of over 5 million tracks and 50 million datapoints are now available for those who primarily use their desktops to listen to music".

Since Apple created its classical music service in 2023 after it bought the music streaming app Primephonic in 2021, Apple Music Classical has mirrored the functions of the standard Apple Music platform but has provided a specific space for fans of classical music to stream over five million tracks. The latest web version of the classical music service introduces a new way for subscribers to enjoy its entire catalog of playlists, composers, and essential period and genre spotlights, but it’s taken Apple a long time to get Apple Music Classical to where it is today.

When Apple first brought out its classical music streaming service a year and a half after its announcement, it was only available via its iPhone app, and it was this way for a little while before it was launched on Android. It seemed as though Apple was neglecting its own family of devices with how limited Apple Music Classical was at the time, but this changed a few months later when it arrived on iPad in November 2023. The last device to receive a designated app for Apple Music Classical was Apple CarPlay in 2024, but there’s still nothing for Mac devices.

So why has Apple Music Classical’s rollout spread taken over two years? The short answer is, we don’t know, and it’s a little strange. Though Apple has left Mac users in the dust once again, the online version of its classical music streaming service is, more or less, Apple’s way of bringing it to Mac devices. We can only venture a guess that Mac devices will be the next target for Apple Music Classical, but we wouldn't be surprised if it took Apple another two years to launch a native app for Mac.

TOPICS
