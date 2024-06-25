3 familiar movie franchises are coming to Netflix in July 2024 – and 2 have over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Among all the titles arriving on Netflix in July 2024, the streaming service has gone all out with bringing some of the most recognizable franchises from cinematic history to the platform.

We've selected three franchises that stood out as the ones to watch this month, and each have gained an iconic status in their respective genres. The first is a classic '80s sci-fi trilogy that's a cult classic among generations, while the following two are franchises that came shortly after, opening the doors for the superhero and action genres to reach the levels of popularity they have today.

If these franchises aren't for you, there's a whole range of other titles arriving that may interest you more and you can check them all out in our full list of everything new on Netflix in July 2024. Make sure to check out the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month too so you don't miss out.

Back to the Future (1985)

RT score: 93%

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Age rating: PG

Arriving on: July 1

This sci-fi classic franchise from the '80s struck a chord with audiences and, 40-years later, is still a favorite among the generations that came after its release. Taking place in a small Californian town, the first movie in the series, which we rate among the best sci-fi movies around, follows 17-year-old Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and his scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), who are transported back to the 1950s when an experiment goes wrong. Over the course of the three movies – all three are streaming on Netflix in July – the two travel in their DeLorean time machine to different periods in history from the years 2015 and all the way back as far as 1885, facing enemies and familiar faces to prevent the present day from modification.

Spider-Man (2002)

RT score: 90%

Director: Sam Raimi

Age rating: PG-13

Arriving on: July 1

Throughout Sam Raimi's brilliant Spider-Man trilogy, its action-packed sequences and ensemble cast makes it the sensational movie franchise everyone knows it for. Based on the comic book characters created by Stan Lee, high schooler Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) has his life changed when he's bitten by a genetically-altered spider and develops immense strength and powers. He encounters all manner of evil beings including the Green Goblin (WIllem Dafoe), Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), and Venom (Topher Grace), all the while trying to save the life of his love interest M.J. (Kirsten Dunst). It's not the Spider-Man that we have in our best Netflix movies list, but it's definitely not one to miss. Spider-Man will also be joined by Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3.

Bad Boys (1995)

RT score: 78% (audience)

Director: Michael Bay

Age rating: R

Arriving on: July 1

Since the '90s, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have starred as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys, and the franchise is still going strong today. As of July 1, you can stream the first two movies on Netflix (Bad Boys For Life is also on Netflix in the UK but on Hulu in the US and Foxtel in Australia) and follow the dynamic duo as they seek out to track down $100 million worth of drugs they had previously confiscated. Their crime-ridden encounters continue into the sequel where they track a Cuban drug smuggler who has bad blood with Russian and Haitian mobsters, all while their relationship as colleagues and as friends is put to the test.