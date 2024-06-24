Netflix’s rumored Beef season 2 eyes up Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan for the potential show’s new dueling duo

Netflix’s not yet announced Beef season two has reportedly set sights on its new beef-ing couple, according to Deadline , which reports that Hollywood stars Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are in talks to appear in the rumored second series of the hit A24 anthology series.

Beef won a slew of awards after it debuted on the best streaming service last year, with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong winning Best Actor and Best Actress in a Limited Series for their roles of Danny and Amy at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and Emmys.

Now one of the best Netflix shows is potentially eyeing up Moon Knight ’s Oscar Isaac and Saltburn’s Carey Mulligan to take on the lead characters alongside Charles Melton ( May December ) and Cailee Spaeny ( Priscila ).

It sounds like Beef season two could pack some serious star power if Isaac and Mulligan came on board, with Isaac landing huge success with his scene-stealing performance in HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage and Mulligan earning a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role as Felicia Montealegre in Maestro.

Beef season two – what we know so far

Deadline previously reported that Beef would be returning for another series, although Netflix hasn’t officially greenlit a second season yet. However, due to Beef’s unprecedented success and critical acclaim, we wouldn’t be surprised if it came into fruition.

We previously reported that if Beef season two were to be announced , it appears that it will likely build on the comedy-drama formula that head writer Lee Sung Jin set out in the first season.

Beef season one followed strangers Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong) whose lives spiralled out of control following a road-rage incident, and reports from Deadline suggest that its rumored second season will be a similar affair – instead, focusing on two different feuding couples. Although with the series not even being greenlit yet, details about the plot and characters aren’t fully known.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Love and Other Drugs co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Road House ) and Anne Hathaway ( The Dark Knight Rises , The Devil Wears Prada) were also thought to be in the running for Isaac and Mulligan’s rival couple, but this was never confirmed.

If you’ve already seen all ten episodes of Beef season one and can’t wait for a possible follow-up, take a look at our list of five other vengeful thrillers to watch in the meantime.