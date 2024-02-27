Beef season 2 reportedly in the works at Netflix, and it might star Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway

Beef season 2 is reportedly in the works at Netflix, and it sounds like it could pack some serious star power.

The award-winning comedy-drama, which has earned universal acclaim since its first season debuted on Netflix in April 2023, will return for another outing, according to Deadline. Netflix hasn't officially greenlit a sequel season to the Steven Yeun and Ali Wong-starring original, but given Deadline's track record of breaking stories before they're announced, plus Beef's unexpected success, the confirmation of its return is a mere formality.

When (rather than if) Beef season 2 is announced, it appears that it'll build on the winning dramady formula that head writer Lee Sung Jin imbued its predecessor with. Indeed, where Beef season 1 focused on two protagonists – Yeun's Danny and Wong's Amy – whose lives spiral out of control after they're involved in a road-rage incident, its rumored follow-up will make things twice as spicy with four co-leads.

kinda love this new trend of shows that add more seasons and keep the essence of the show, but follow new characters. Dig it with White Lotus and smart to see them do this with Beef tooFebruary 26, 2024 See more

Deadline claims that Beef season 2 will be centered around two feuding couples, although with the series believed to be still in early development, firm details about its plot and/or characters aren't known.

We do, however, have some ideas about who might star in one of the best Netflix shows' next installment. Deadline suggests that Cailee Spaeny, whose powerhouse performance in Priscilla (now available on Max in the US) has installed her as one of 2024's undisputed rising stars, is being touted to appear in season 2. Netflix is believed to be circling Charles Melton (May December) to portray her husband.

Two heavy hitters are thought to be in the running for the rival couple, too. Per Deadline, Marvel alumnus Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Road House) and ex-Batman star Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, The Devil Wears Prada) may reunite for Beef season 2 – the duo previously starring opposite each other in 2005's Brokeback Mountain and 2010's Love & Other Drugs.

Raising the steaks

Beef season 1 has won almost 30 gongs on the 2024 awards circuit (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's apparent desire to make a second season of Beef, which was originally billed as a limited series, shouldn't come as a surprise. At the time of writing, the critically-acclaimed show holds 98% critical and 87% audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes – scores that make it one of the most highly-rated Netflix TV originals of all time.

One of the 36 best TV shows of 2023 has also proven to be a high flyer on the 2024 awards circuit, winning 29 of the 51 trophies it's been nominated for thus far. With 12 more potential victories as we enter the final few weeks of this year's awards season, its already stuffed prize cabinet could be added to very soon.

So, with numerous awards to its name, praise from critics and general audiences alike, and likely cost-effectiveness from a production perspective, Netflix – plus partner studio A24 – appear to view Beef season 2 as a necessity. There's no guarantee that it'll be as successful as its forebear, mind you, so Netflix and A24 might want to consider the impact on Beef's legacy, in the event that season 2 isn't as well received, before they move ahead with its renewal.

Given how popular and successful its first season was, however, I can't see a world where Beef season 2 doesn't make its eventual debut on the world's best streaming service. And hey, if it flourishes as an anthology-style series moving forward in the vein of HBO's The White Lotus, I'll be seated day one to consume every season.