Loved Netflix’s Beef? Here are 5 more vengeful thrillers worth watching

Netflix debuted the much-anticipated Beef series by Lee Sung Jin on 6 April, 2023. The show is a collaboration between Netflix and Oscar-winning independent film producer A24.

The gripping dark comedy series centres on a road rage-induced feud that erupts between Danny Cho (The Walking Dead actor Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Birds of Prey star Ali Wong). The duo have worked together before, in Netflix’s animated comedy sitcom Tuca & Bertie, which Lee Sung Jin had a hand in writing.

It looks set to make our list of the best Netflix shows , but if you’ve already watched all 10 episodes of season one and want more, then here are five other thrilling movies and series that hit the same kind of tense vibe of mortal enemies and dark humor, many of which are available on the best streaming services that most of us have.

Dead to Me

Where to watch: Netflix

This dark comedy series wrapped up its three-seasons in November 2022 (it began in the spring of 2019). Dead to Me is about Jen Harding (Bad Moms’ Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Brokeback Mountain's Linda Cardellini) forming a friendship after meeting at a grief support group.

The budding bond is soon tested when it unfolds that Judy is harboring a nightmarish secret – in fact, two secrets, which are both revealed in the pilot episode, and that set up the series from there. Cue an intense, embroiled friendship that is as tense as it is funny.

Available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

Killing Eve

Where to watch: Hulu, Netflix and Stan

Spy thriller Killing Eve is another dark comedy with a hit cast. Jodie Comer plays the murderous assassin Villanelle, while Sandra Oh takes on the role of a British intelligence agent named Eve Polastri, who are caught in a cat-and-mouse chase with each other.

While we were fans of the first season, by the 32nd episode (the series aired the fourth season last year) it felt a little like it had dragged on for long enough. But we still think the first two seasons are worth watching, especially for its quick-witted antics. Before you check it out, read our take on which TV shows we think took too long to wrap up.

All 4 seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the US. In the UK, the series is streaming on Sky, BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Disney Plus. For viewers in Australia, the series is on Stan.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Where to watch: HBO Max and Disney Plus

Despite being snubbed at the Oscars , when The Banshees of Inisherin premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in 2022, it was met with a standing ovation. The comedy-drama tells the story about two life-long friends played by The Batman’s Colin Farrell and Braveheart’s Brandon Gleeson who live on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland.

Their friendship is thrown into question when Colm Doherty (Gleeson) suddenly decides to stop spending time with his best pal Pádraic Súilleabháin (Farrell). The abrupt turn of events sets off a series of alarming and escalating confrontations between the two that get much more extreme than is reasonable for two quiet Irish guys who normally just spend time at the pub together..

Available to stream on HBO Max in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK and Australia.

Neighbors

Where to watch: HBO Max, Sky and Stan

Neighbors (not to be confused with the Australian soap opera, which is why this movie is known as Bad Neighbors in the UK and Aus) was released in 2013. The comedy charts the tense clash between a young couple, played by This is the End’s Seth Rogen and Bridesmaids’ Rose Byrne, and a fraternity house, led by Zac Efron.

The movie tells the story of what happens when a rowdy college group of students moves next to a young married couple in true slapstick comedy fashion, poking fun at the tensions between young and old.

Available to watch on HBO Max in the US, and Sky and NOW in the UK. Australians can also stream the movie on Binge, Foxtel and Stan.

Succession

Where to watch: HBO Max, Sky and Foxtel

This satirical dark comedy created by British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong first premiered in June 2018 on HBO and is in the midst of its fourth season. Succession is about a fictional media mogul family that undergoes a major shift when their father (played by Troy’s Brian Cox) steps down. Confrontation soon erupts as family members jostle cruelly with each other to succeed their father.

If you’re thinking that the plot of this TV series bears similarities with the real-life Rupert Murdoch business magnate, you’re not alone. However, director Armstrong has confirmed that it’s not related at all.

Available on HBO Max in the US, and Sky and Now in the UK. In Australia, the series is streaming on Binge and Foxtel.