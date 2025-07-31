Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, July 31 (game #781).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #782) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PLAYWRIGHT

DEAN

ROOF

TEMPLE

FACULTY

WREATH

BENT

SWORD

GARLAND

HAY

GIFT

WRAP

JACKPOT

FLAIR

GABLE

ROAD

NYT Connections today (game #782) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Skill

Skill GREEN: A letter you cannot hear

A letter you cannot hear BLUE: Silver screen icons

Silver screen icons PURPLE: A striking word in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #782) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: APTITUDE

GREEN: SILENT "W"

BLUE: LEGENDS OF CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD

PURPLE: HIT THE ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #782) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #782, are…

YELLOW: APTITUDE BENT, FACULTY, FLAIR, GIFT

BENT, FACULTY, FLAIR, GIFT GREEN: SILENT "W" PLAYWRIGHT, SWORD, WRAP, WREATH

PLAYWRIGHT, SWORD, WRAP, WREATH BLUE: LEGENDS OF CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD DEAN, GABLE, GARLAND, TEMPLE

DEAN, GABLE, GARLAND, TEMPLE PURPLE: HIT THE ____ HAY, JACKPOT, ROAD, ROOF

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I made two mistakes today trying to put together what I thought was a group about plant-based decorations, based on the fact that GARLAND and WREATH were the only two words in common that I could see among the entire 16.

Thankfully, I abandoned this dead end and made the link between GABLE, DEAN and TEMPLE and then the four words featuring a silent W.

My struggles weren’t over, however, as I had JACKPOT instead of FACULTY before realizing my error after getting a “one away”. I hope it was a bit easier for you.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, July 31, game #781)

YELLOW: FIRST___ AID, LADY, NATIONS, RESPONDER

AID, LADY, NATIONS, RESPONDER GREEN: SECOND___ COMING, FIDDLE, GUESS, NATURE

COMING, FIDDLE, GUESS, NATURE BLUE: THIRD___ EYE, PARTY, RAIL, ROCK

EYE, PARTY, RAIL, ROCK PURPLE: LAST___ LAUGH, RESORT, STRAW, SUPPER