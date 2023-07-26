Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals: free devices, memory upgrades, and more

Ready to bag yourself a shiny new foldable? We're rounding up all of today's best Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals into one handy place right here for all those early adopters looking to snag a preorder. These devices have literally just been unveiled but there are already some great ways to save on either device.

Note that preorders are now live ahead of an official shipping date of August 11, so there's no long to wait until you can get your hands on these great new devices from Samsung.

We've just posted our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review and Galaxy Z Flip 5 review today, so you can head on over to those pages if you want an in-depth analysis of these devices. As an overview, they both feature new chipsets, slimmed-down designs, and a new hinge that lets them sit flush while folded. They're also debuting at $1,799 / £1,649 and $999 / £1,049 respectively, which makes them roughly the same price as the last year's models (the Flip is a little cheaper in the UK).

For opening Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals you've got a wide selection of choices in both the US and UK right now. While we're still updating this page with the latest promotions as they roll in, you can already save up to $1,000 / £650 off a device at Samsung and other leading carriers. The official Samsung store is also offering a free memory upgrade and some exclusive color and memory options you won't find anywhere else. You can see our full array of recommendations just below.

Want to compare these promotions to other devices? Head on over to our main cell phone deals page for more. Alternatively, tune in to our Samsung Unpacked launch live blog.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade, or up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's own promotion is probably our favorite from the initial batch of deals on both devices. Not only can you get a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on both carrier and unlocked devices, but you're also able to get a free memory upgrade on the house as a preorder bonus. On top of that, the official store also offers unique colors and exclusive storage options that you can't get anywhere else. See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: save $120, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's opening deal is a stellar big carrier option in our books. First up, the trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 is available for both new customers and upgraders alike, which makes it a surprisingly flexible choice for a wide range of users. On top of this saving, you can also get a flat $120 discount as a preorder bonus and the option to bundle in a Galaxy Watch for $5 per month and get $300 off a Galaxy Tablet (lines paid for separately). See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free storage upgrade, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at AT&T

AT&T's deal offers the same free memory upgrade as the official Samsung store today - although you can supplement this handy bonus with the usual trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off. We say usual here but it is in fact a match for the best rebate we've ever seen at the carrier so it's definitely a good option right now. See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free storage upgrade, plus gift card of up to $200 in value at Amazon

Buying a device outright? Amazon's offering that same free memory upgrade plus a gift card as a preorder bonus on both devices today. There aren't any juicy trade-in rebates with this deal as far as we can see but it's a good option if you're not eligible for those since a $200 gift card at Amazon is always pretty handy. See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 here.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade, or up to £650 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's deals on the new foldable in the UK are a little more modest than those in the US today but you can still get up to £650 off with a trade-in right now and a free memory upgrade. As it stands, this is the best option right now for unlocked devices in the UK and a superb way to get a new foldable for a much more reasonable price. See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 here.