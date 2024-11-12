Tottenham Hotspur announces partnership with ExpressVPN - but will it really solidify their defense?

Tottenham Hotspur has today announced a new Digital Privacy Partner, ExpressVPN, in a two-year strategic deal. Calling fans to "dare to do more", the announcement comes alongside an exclusive ExpressVPN offer for Spurs fans – though fans of other clubs should probably also take advantage given it boasts six months extra added to the plan.

Furthering innovation

Speaking on the partnership, Ankit Khemka, Chief Marketing Officer at ExpressVPN, said the club was a "true innovator in the sporting industry", which aligned with ExpressVPN's aim of "being innovators in digital privacy and security".

ExpressVPN's aims are backed by its results, which we frequently test. It continues to chart among the very best VPNs currently available and ranks top in terms of the most secure VPN you can buy. However, I should apologize to Spurs' fans, as our testing doesn't extend to set-piece defense and injury prevention quite yet!

Mixed responses

The timing of the Spurs announcement has been widely called into question by fans, with the club experiencing an unexpected Premier League defeat to newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the weekend.

At the time of writing, the announcement post on X, formerly Twitter, has over 300 likes, but over 340 comments, most of which aren't best pleased. Many fans see this as yet another instance of business over football for the club, who are still yet to achieve major success in recent years.

Introducing @ExpressVPN - the Club's Official Digital Privacy Partner 🤝November 12, 2024

The partnership between ExpressVPN and Tottenham Hotspur marks ExpressVPN's first global partnership in football, but VPNs haven't been a completely silent market in the sport.

NordVPN, our top-ranked VPN provider, has sponsored a number of clubs over the years, including Liverpool in 2018, Rangers in 2021, Ipswich Town in 2023 – so the club got an early lead on Spurs here, too – and Cardiff, Southend United, and Reading in 2024. Surfshark also entered the market in recent years, partnering with Swedish club AIK.

While direct links between the popular sport and cybersecurity may seem slim, there are a number of key reasons why the Spurs and ExpressVPN partnership makes sense. European away days can be made more secure when relying to public Wi-Fi in foreign countries, purchasing tickets is less risky for your personal data, and, most importantly, you can watch the Spurs go marching in whether you're in the UK or on holiday abroad.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

Football fans, of Spurs and other varieties, will be glad to know the current offering from ExpressVPN is seriously strong. Firstly, the provider has been a firm fixture in our best VPN rankings for years now, secondly, ExpressVPN recently dropped its prices for the first time in fifteen years, and finally, the deal is impressively good. So good, in fact, it potentially even beats NordVPN.