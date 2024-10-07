ExpressVPN lowered its price for the first time ever – and we've got exclusive access

ExpressVPN is a titan of the VPN market and always ranks highly in our recommendations – whether it's for privacy, streaming, gaming, or just the best VPN services overall.

An area where it has historically fallen short, however, is affordability – but that's about to change. ExpressVPN's new pricing dropped, and it's set to make it cheaper and even more accessible than ever.

Additionally, TechRadar has an exclusive VPN deal that'll sweeten the pot even further. Keep reading to find out all about ExpressVPN's long-awaited price drop and how you can get your hands on a bargain before anyone else.

The ExpressVPN price drop

Attention VPN users! ExpressVPN is now available at just $5.32 per month (on a 2-year subscription). That's not all, though – you'll also get 3 months of extra protection for free, giving you 27 months of coverage for the price of 24.

If you've come across any of our VPN guides in the last few years, you'll know that one of the biggest gripes we had with ExpressVPN was its pricing. Well, the company has finally addressed it in a major way. This new price is a significant drop from ExpressVPN's previous price of $8.33 a month for 1 year and puts it at a more competitive place in the market in terms of overall value for money.

However, it's worth noting that the 1-year plan is still available at the same price – but doesn't include free 3-month protection. This ultimately makes it less cost-effective than the shiny new 2-year option.

If you're eager to get your hands on ExpressVPN's new 2-year bargain, we've got even better news for you. TechRadar is offering readers an exclusive deal that'll be active for 2 weeks.

Simply click on our ExpressVPN deal link to access the new prices before anyone else – so you'll save some serious cash and bag bragging rights.

Why should you choose ExpressVPN?

So, why is this all such a big deal? Simply put, ExpressVPN is one of the most well-rounded services out there and has been for a long time. It has an almost flawless track record when it comes to safeguarding user privacy and boasts a huge roster of user-friendly features.

After all, it's possibly the only VPN to have undertaken 19 independent audits to prove its privacy claims. What's more, it's our top VPN for beginners, thanks to easy-to-use apps for all devices and brilliant automations that handle a lot of complicated configurations on your behalf.

This is why it continued to dominate the VPN space despite its rather steep pricing. However, that changes now, seeing as the price drop is going to make ExpressVPN more accessible to folks working with budgets or on the hunt for a bargain.

Plus, it might also push the competition to strive for perfection, whether that's through even better deals, more privacy-boosting features, or both – either way, it'll be a win for VPN users like us.