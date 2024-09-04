Which providers offer unlimited VPN connections?
Getting the most out of your VPN subscription
If you're shopping around for a VPN, one of the first things you'll want to check is how many device connections the provider offers. The number varies from VPN to VPN – with some offering a single connection and others serving up eight or ten. Generally, the best VPNs are the most generous.
Simultaneous connections are important as they determine how many devices you can connect to the VPN at any one time.
Let's say you're using a VPN on your desktop PC. That's one connection. If you install the VPN on your phone and tablet, then you're up to three, and that's before you factor in other people in the household who might use the VPN, too.
Connections get used up fast and force you to pick and choose which devices to cover with the VPN – but what if you didn't need to? Keep reading, and I'll walk you through the VPN providers offering unlimited connections.
Which VPNs offer unlimited simultaneous connections?
Most premium VPNs offer somewhere between 6 and 8 connections, and most free VPNs only offer one, limiting you to just a single device.
However, there are plenty of rock-solid services that offer unlimited connections – which is ideal for folks with a broad collection of gadgets or family, friends, and roommates who want to enjoy VPN protection, too.
1. Surfshark - from $2.19 per month
The best cheap VPN
Surfshark is my top pick for anyone working with a budget – and folks who need a speedy streaming VPN that's also great for torrenting and online gaming. In addition to unlimited connections, you'll get a ton of handy features (including an ad-blocker and malware protection) and easy-to-use apps for every device in the house. Plus, you can take Surfshark for a risk-free test drive with its 30-day money-back guarantee.
2. Private Internet Access - from $2.03 per month
A privacy-first provider that's great for Linux users
If you've got more internet-enabled devices than you can shake a stick at, PIA is another great option, offering unlimited connections for a bargain price. PIA is a privacy titan, too, with open-source clients that anyone can audit for themselves – and a no-logs policy that stood up to scrutiny in court on two separate occasions. See how PIA stacks up against Surfshark with its 30-day money-back guarantee.
3. IPVanish - from $2.19 per month
A solid mid-range service – with a sleek dark mode interface
IPVanish serves up a reliable mix of security, speed, and sleek apps – as well as unlimited connections for you and the family. There's also an audited no-logs policy that ensures your personal data remains private. IPVanish isn't quite as good as unblocking streaming content as Surfshark, however, and you're ultimately getting more for your money (and more nifty features) if you opt for a Surfshark plan. Still, if you fancy giving IPVanish a try, put its 30-day money-back guarantee to good use.
4. NordVPN - from $3.39 per month
The best VPN for most people
NordVPN tops our overall rankings – it's hard to beat when it comes to unblocking streaming platforms, speed, and security. NordVPN only offers 10 simultaneous connections (which isn't stingy, by any means), but you can extend this by using the free Meshnet feature. This allows you to link up to 60 devices into a single network and benefit from NordVPN's excellent encryption and audited no-log policy. Try NordVPN today with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Benefits of unlimited simultaneous connections
Given that so many of today's top VPNs come stuffed with extras – like dedicated streaming servers and ad-blockers – you might wonder if the number of simultaneous connections is really a big selling point.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
I certainly think so, and here's why opting for a connection-rich service is a smart idea:
- Convenience: unlimited connections mean that you don't need to pick and choose which devices to install your VPN on – and eliminates the need to log in and out of your gadgets to ensure you don't hit the limit.
- Sharing: if you're feeling charitable, you can share your VPN login with friends and family so they can install the app on their devices, too. This is especially useful for larger families with children who own mobiles, tablets, game consoles, and more that could benefit from a VPN's privacy-boosting powers.
- Value: the more connections offered by the VPN, the more value you get out of your subscription. Plus, you won't have to sign up for multiple plans to cover all of the devices in the house.
What else does a VPN need?
Unlimited simultaneous connections should be near the top of anyone's VPN wish list – but there are other key features you'll want to keep an eye out for, too:
- Security: make sure your provider is using today's most trusted VPN protocols. OpenVPN and WireGuard are considered the gold standard, currently, though some services have created their own proprietary protocols based on them (like NordVPN's NordLynx). Plus, double-check that the VPN has you covered with AES-256 encryption.
- Speed: a slow internet connection is nightmarishly frustrating – and using a slow service will only make it worse. Luckily, today's fastest VPNs have a negligible impact on your overall performance and can even keep up with 4K/HD streaming and torrenting.
- Compatibility: make sure that your chosen VPN has apps available for all of your devices. Most providers are compatible with a wide array of platforms, including desktops, tablets, mobiles, smart TVs, and even routers.
- Servers: a VPN with a wide selection of servers is a plus on multiple fronts. It means you have more choice when it comes to unblocking region-specific streaming content, and reliable access to geo-restricted news outlets, social media platforms, and apps.
- Support: the tech world isn't always straightforward - and problems, questions, and issues can crop up. If your VPN has 24/7 live chat, however, you'll never be left in the dark and waiting for an answer.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
After graduating from Stirling University with a qualification in Education, Shaun accidentally fell into the technology sector in the late 1990's and has stayed there ever since, working for companies such as PSINet, IBM and ProPrivacy in a variety of roles from Systems Administration to Technical Writer. Being around since the birth of the modern internet, he's seen the way that technology has expanded to become an integral part of everyday life, and how people's understanding and ability to retain any kind of privacy has lagged behind.
Shaun is a strong believer in the rights of the individual to have their personal data protected and their privacy respected – a belief made all the stronger in an age of surveillance from both governmental bodies and private companies all around the world.
He spends his spare time cooking, riding his motorbike and spending far too many hours in Star Trek Online hunting Klingons and Borg.