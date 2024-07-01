Forget streaming subscriptions, Tubi is launching in the UK with 20,000 free movies and shows

Tubi has been a huge success in the US and Canada for offering more than 20,000 free-to-stream movies and TV shows (albeit with ads). Now, even more audiences will get a chance to experience the service after it announced it was officially launching in the UK.

There's plenty to get excited about, because over in North America it's been offering an extensive library of blockbuster movies, popular TV series and exclusive Tubi Originals – and the best thing yet? It doesn't cost anything to sign-up. So if you're sick of forking out for the best streaming services, you have a new option to consider.

The UK version of Tubi sounds just as exciting too, with its content library set to pair some of the best Hollywood films with modern British classics alongside genres "from Bollywood and Nollywood to Arthouse Cinema", according to a press release. So it sounds like there'll be a real mix.

This is what Tubi looks like on your phone. (Image credit: Tubi)

"Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences," Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, said.

"We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems. Most importantly, we're committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love," she added.

What should you know about Tubi?

Here's a snapshot of what the Tubi home screen looks like. (Image credit: Tubi)

For those that don't know much about Tubi or free ad-support streaming, to start, you do have to put up with adverts not only before you start watching a movie or show but also throughout, much like you would when watching live TV.

The good news is that the adverts are pretty short, so provided you don't mind putting up with a few, Tubi is well worth your time. It's a pretty good trade off considering you won't need to pay a monthly or annual subscription to access the library.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also some big names in their library. Tubi has revealed the UK service will feature more than 20,000 movies and TV episodes on-demand, including curated content from major global distributors such as Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as a robust slate of exclusive Tubi Originals.

Viewers can watch via the Tubi website or the app, meaning you can take its library with you on the go, like other streaming services. And since you don't have to give them a single penny, it's definitely worth trying out.

