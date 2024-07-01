Forget streaming subscriptions, Tubi is launching in the UK with 20,000 free movies and shows
Sometimes the best things in life are free
Tubi has been a huge success in the US and Canada for offering more than 20,000 free-to-stream movies and TV shows (albeit with ads). Now, even more audiences will get a chance to experience the service after it announced it was officially launching in the UK.
There's plenty to get excited about, because over in North America it's been offering an extensive library of blockbuster movies, popular TV series and exclusive Tubi Originals – and the best thing yet? It doesn't cost anything to sign-up. So if you're sick of forking out for the best streaming services, you have a new option to consider.
The UK version of Tubi sounds just as exciting too, with its content library set to pair some of the best Hollywood films with modern British classics alongside genres "from Bollywood and Nollywood to Arthouse Cinema", according to a press release. So it sounds like there'll be a real mix.
"Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences," Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, said.
"We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems. Most importantly, we're committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love," she added.
What should you know about Tubi?
For those that don't know much about Tubi or free ad-support streaming, to start, you do have to put up with adverts not only before you start watching a movie or show but also throughout, much like you would when watching live TV.
The good news is that the adverts are pretty short, so provided you don't mind putting up with a few, Tubi is well worth your time. It's a pretty good trade off considering you won't need to pay a monthly or annual subscription to access the library.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
There's also some big names in their library. Tubi has revealed the UK service will feature more than 20,000 movies and TV episodes on-demand, including curated content from major global distributors such as Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as a robust slate of exclusive Tubi Originals.
Viewers can watch via the Tubi website or the app, meaning you can take its library with you on the go, like other streaming services. And since you don't have to give them a single penny, it's definitely worth trying out.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.