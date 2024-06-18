5 free movies on Tubi with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Tubi has added even more movies and TV shows to its already well-stocked library. With over 200,000 movies and TV episodes on the streaming platform, we’ve picked out five flicks with very high scores on Rotten Tomatoes to stop you endlessly scrolling for something great to watch.

From a crime drama to an animated comedy, our picks cover a range of genres so that there’s something for everyone who’s looking outside the best streaming services for something to watch. Here are five highly-rated movies to stream on Tubi for free (albeit with ads) if you haven’t already.

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

RT Score: 97%

97% Age rating: R

R Length: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Gus Van Sant

Gus Van Sant is a trailblazer in the world of indie movies and the movie that made his mark on the industry was gritty drama Drugstore Cowboy. The movie follows Bob Hughes (Matt Dillon), a leader of a group of drug addicts who rob pharmacies to feed their addiction. However, when a tragic incident occurs, Bob realizes that he must try to give up his habit and turn his life around. Although this dark subject matter may not be ideal for some casual Saturday night viewing, Van Sant’s realistic portrayal of drug addiction paired with the stunning landscapes of Portland, Oregon, means the movie easily tops many lists as one of his best movies.

Paddington (2014)

RT Score: 97%

97% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 95 minutes

95 minutes Director: Paul King

If you’re looking for bundles of family-friendly fun, then Paddington is the perfect choice for you. After his home in Peru is destroyed by a deadly earthquake, Paddington (Ben Whishaw) heads to London where he causes wholesome havoc for Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins). Meanwhile, taxidermist Millicent (Nicole Kidman) has other plans as she is determined to steal the rare bear and stuff him. Paddington is a warm bear-hug for the heart with its laugh-out-loud jokes and slapstick comedy, making it one of the best adaptations of a much-loved childhood character in the world of cinema and quite rightly earning its place among the best Netflix movies .

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

RT Score: 96%

96% Age rating: R

R Length: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: Shaka King

Oscar-nominated movie Judas and the Black Messiah is a biographical drama about William O’Neil’s (LaKeith Stanfield) betrayal of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), Chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers. After being offered a plea deal by the FBI, petty criminal William O’Neal agrees to infiltrate the party and provide intelligence on the leader. Judas and the Black Messiah is a magnetic and tense retelling of one of the Black Panther party’s biggest tragedies that’s powered by Kaluuya’s hypnotic depiction of the famous chairman.

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

RT Score: 92%

92% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 143 minutes

143 minutes Director: James Mangold

Fasten your seatbelts as you’re in for an exhilarating ride with Ford v Ferrari. The sports drama that won the Oscar award in 2020 for Best Film Editing centers on car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and talented driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) who join forces to build a groundbreaking race car for Ford Motor Company to go up against Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Even if you’re not a motorhead, you’ll thoroughly enjoy this high-speed piece of storytelling complete with stellar acting from the Hollywood stars.

Stronger (2017)

RT Score: 91%

91% Age rating: R

R Length: 119 minutes

119 minutes Director: David Gordon Green

In this inspiring real life story, Jake Gyllenhaal plays Jeff Bauman, a man who lost both of his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. After surviving the attack, Jeff helps police track down the suspects while enduring his own heroic battle to physical and emotional recovery. Stronger is a tear-jerking and intimate movie about overcoming impossible odds that shines a light on the realities of living with a disability. Topped off with a powerful performance from Gyllenhaal, this movie is definitely a must-watch.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors