7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (July 12)

Historical dramas are taking center stage this weekend. If you like Norse mythology from the Viking Age and 16th Century French royalty, then the return of major series Vikings: Valhalla and The Serpent Queen are bound to keep you busy on Netflix and Hulu.

Elsewhere, you'll be able to watch Rashida Jones befriending a robot in a new Apple TV Plus sci-fi dark comedy series, animated supermarket groceries on Prime Video, as well as the Queen of Hearts (you know the one, from Alice in Wonderland) and Cinderella's daughters travel back in time. To round out our list, there's also a new hostage movie on Netflix called Vanished into the Night that looks like it will keep you on the edge of your seat, alongside a heartfelt esports documentary on Max.

Below, we've rounded up the biggest new movies and TV shows to watch on the best streaming services this weekend.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 (Netflix)

Ready to find out what happens next to Netflix’s favorite seafaring, ax-waving warriors? The world’s most famous vikings Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter) and Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) will embark on a final voyage in the hugely popular historical fiction series Vikings: Valhalla’s third and final season. Will they make it back to Norway alive?

You can now find out, with all eight episodes of the epic viking historical saga being released on Thursday, July 11 – just in time for the weekend. We consider it to be one of the best Netflix shows and we’re not alone, with season two’s epic 11th century road trip sitting with a flawless 100% on Rotten Tomatoes so we have high hopes for the third installment.

Sunny (Apple TV Plus)

The latest original sci-fi series on Apple TV Plus is a quirky mystery drama that will tug on your heart strings. Made by A24, Sunny is one of two new buddy comedies that the steamer is releasing, but this one has a darker comedic edge.

It follows a grief-stricken Suzie (Rashida Jones) as she tries to mourn the loss of her husband Masa (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and son Zen (Fares Belkheir) – who both died in a mysterious plane crash – with the help of a domestic robot called Sunny (Joanna Sotomura).

The first two episodes started streaming on Wednesday, July 10, with new episodes to be released on the same day weekly, and looking at the largely positive reviews rolling in, this one has the potential to be one of the best Apple TV Plus shows of the year.

The Serpent Queen season 2 (Starz/Hulu)

One of the best Hulu shows, The Serpent Queen season two is now available to stream on Hulu.

Based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, the historical drama follows the life of Queen Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton), who was one of the longest-serving rulers in French history after she married into the 16th-century French court as a 14-year-old orphan. In season two, Catherine de Medici becomes the Queen Regent of France, meanwhile she must try to avoid civil war and contending against Queen Elizabeth I of England (Minnie Driver).

The critically acclaimed drama has a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, so if you're wanting to watch a stand-out period drama this weekend then The Serpent Queen season two is a must-see.

Now available to stream on Starz/Hulu in the US, MGM Plus in the UK and Stan in Australia.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (Prime Video)

Eight-years after the animated movie Sausage Party, comes this Prime Video series: Sausage Party: Foodtopia. After standing up against the human race in the first movie, Frank (Seth Rogen) and his friends have now set up a safe haven called "Foodtopia." But after a huge flood destroys their sanctuary, they are forced to join forces with humans to survive.

Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Edward Norton and Michael Cera all reprise their roles for this R-rated sequel. While we wait to find out if Sausage Party: Foodtopia would make it onto our best Prime Video shows list, it's ideal if you want some gross-out gags and hilarious idiocy to bring some entertainment to your weekend – just make sure you don't watch it with kids, despite cartoony appearances…

Vanished into the Night (Netflix)

Vanished into the Night is another addition to Netflix's ever-expanding thriller library. This Italian mystery stars Annabelle Wallis and Riccardo Scamarcio as estranged couple Elena and Pietro, whose young children disappear without a trace on the outskirts of Bari, Italy. When the kidnapper demands 150,000 euros for their safe return, Pietro connects with a criminal from his past and embarks on a dangerous mission to save his kids.

Based on the Argentine-Spanish movie 7th Floor (Séptimo) by Patxi Amezcua and Alejo Flah, it's been described as "silly and implausible, but tightly directed by De Maria, whose goal is to hold us in suspense and make us feel all harried and emotional". So it could be one to put on our best Netflix movies list.

Descendants: The Rise of Red (Disney Plus)

Descendants: Rise of Red is the fourth installment to the Descendants franchise and a spin-off to the previous three movies. After the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) ignites a coup on Auradon, her rebellious daughter Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Cinderella's (Brandy) perfectionist daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) team up and travel back in time to undo the devastating event that led Red's mother to villainy.

Fronted by a new cast, one critic said: "a pleasant surprise addition to the Descendants franchise, proving it can keep the same messages as the original movies." With colorful costumes and catchy music, it's definitely possible this might become one of the best Disney Plus movies.

Quad Goals (Max)

With all kinds of stories stoking fear of AI right now, you might think that emerging technologies are scary business – but these innovations also have the potential to transform lives.

In the new HBO documentary, Quad Goals, you'll meet the world's first all-quadriplegic esports team, which – thanks to the help of a neuro-rehabilitation lab that gives them exoskeleton robotics, adaptive controllers and brain stimulation techniques – are able make their shared dream of competing come true.

Now available to stream on Max in the US only.

