Feeling swamped by all the different AI agent names? GoDaddy has a new plan for avoiding confusion

GoDaddy launches ANS and ANS Registry to help enterprises verify AI agent authenticity

New launch is designed to stamp out rogue agents and imposted bots in the world of agentic AI

AI agents can be verified on "the open web" without plug-ins

Web hosting giant GoDaddy has unveiled its new Agent Name Service (ANS) in the hope of taming the unwieldy world of AI agents, claiming it has made the "internet's first trust layer for AI agents" and a new "universal standard."

GoDaddy says ANS serves as a way to standardize verification and discovery in a world of increasing AI agent volume – it estimates the creation of a billion AI agents in the next three years, among growing concerns of rogue agents and imposter bots.

The platform works by assigning each AI agent a unique, human-readable name and an identity that can be verified cryptographically.

AI agent verification

GoDaddy added ANS is built on existing internet infrastructure, including domain names, DNS and PKI certificates. It follows W3C/DID standards, and promises to be the only naming service that can be resolved inside a browser, without needing plug-ins.

"This lets agents be discovered, verified, and governed across the open web," the company wrote.

Coinciding with the launch of the ANS open standard, GoDaddy is also introducing the ANS Registry to let users very AI agent domain ownership. "All AI agents registered through the GoDaddy ANS Registry earn an ANS-verified badge to help users quickly distinguish vetted agents from potentially malicious ones," the announcement reads.

Work on ANS started in October 2025, with GoDaddy later opening up the ANS API for developers to build and test integrations.

In November 2025, the company also published the ANS Standards to GitHub.

GoDaddy Product and AI CTO Travis Muhlestein explained that ANS "provid[es] responsible builders a clear badge of trust and giv[es] every user a quick way to see who – and what – is behind an AI agent."

