Oracle looks into the future and sees support ending

Oracle's new AI agents let automation handle some low-value work so humans can focus on negotiations

The AI Agent Studio is also easier to use with a new no-code, natural language agent builder

Share prices are up slightly, but investors are still worried about traditional software's longevity

Oracle is looking to inject even more agentic AI into enterprise software, leaving low-value admin work like invoicing, purchase orders and data entry to the computer so that humans can focus more on negotiation, strategy and risk decisions.

The news comes as part of a broader revamp of the Fusion cloud apps announced at its Oracle AI World Tour London event, but it also responds to growing concern over the role of traditional software in the modern workplace.

Investors are already worried about existing types of software, with company shares down around 20% year-to-date, but the company is fighting back with more AI tools.

Article continues below

Oracle is adding more AI to its software

Oracle has added 22 new Fusion Agentic Applications across finance, HR, supply chain and customer experience to help realize four goals: fewer payroll issues, lower supplier sourcing costs, lower customer acquisition costs, and faster cash collection.

Fusion Agentic Applications are described as teams of AI agents that can reason, decide and act, just like a team of human workers, but they're built directly into transactional systems rather than being copilot-style add-ons.

"With Fusion Agentic Applications, we are moving enterprise software beyond passive systems of record and providing our customers with applications that can reason, decide, and act in pursuit of defined business objectives," Applications Development EVP Steve Miranda wrote.

At the same time, Oracle has also updated its AI Agent Audio to include a no-code, natural language agent builder as well as a dedicated ROI dashboard. Applications Development EVP Chris Leone explained that companies need this support to fine-tune their agents based on workflows and priorities.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.