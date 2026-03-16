Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts bumper times ahead

Huang says he expects around $1 trillion from Rubin and Blackwell sales

Nvidia unveils new Vera chips and server racks at GTC 2026

Jensen Huang has stated he expects Nvidia to see around $1 trillion from selling its AI hardware through 2027.

Speaking in his opening keynote at Nvidia GTC 2026, the CEO and co-founder said sales of its Blackwell and Rubin chips are set to be a huge earner for the company in coming months.

And this may not be all - as Nvidia announced a range of new hardware releases, expanding its range of offerings even further.

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All in on compute

"I see (AI chip sales) through 2027 - at least one trillion dollars," Huang declared in a presentation full of announcements, but with a focus on meeting the increasing demand for compute in the AI era.

“I believe that computing demand has increased by 1 million times in the last two years,” Huang said. “It is the feeling that we all have. It is the feeling every startup has.”

The $1 trillion figure drew gasps from the thousands in attendance at Nvidia GTC 2026, especially as Huang noted the company had previously forecast that data center gear would bring $500 billion in sales through the end of 2026.

In order to keep this momentum going, Huang had shown off several major announcements on stage, including no fewer than seven new Vera Rubin chips.

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(Image credit: Nvidia)

These include a new Vera CPU, available in the second half of 2026, which the company says is ‘purpose-built’ for agentic AI, offering twice the efficiency and 50% faster than traditional CPUs, along with the highest single-thread performance and bandwidth per core around today.

Nvidia also announced a new rack integrating 256 liquid-cooled Vera CPUs, enough to sustain more than 22,500 concurrent CPU environments, each running independently at full performance - a key part of the company’s drive towards “AI factories” to power use cases from quantum computing to robotics.

Huang also revealed the Groq 3 LPU (language processing unit) will now be part of Nvidia’s product line-up, helping boost large language model (LLM) inference and improving how responses to AI prompts are generated.

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