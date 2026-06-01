AI agents shouldn’t run your supply chain

A new class of AI agents is emerging that operates directly across applications, documents, workflows, and decision environments.

The appeal is obvious: why maintain layers of business software and human oversight when AI agents can reorder inventory, reroute shipments, and optimize procurement autonomously?

In supply chains, that temptation is especially strong. The logic feels airtight. If AI can see the data, it can run the system.

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Doron Hazan Social Links Navigation Director of Data Product and Artificial Intelligence at Wiliot.

But supply chains are not software systems. They are physical systems that demand real-time awareness of reality – not just records of it.

And that difference matters.

The Illusion of Complete Context

AI agents today are expanding their reach rapidly. They no longer analyze isolated datasets; they traverse email threads, board decks, planning tools, and financial forecasts. Their “tentacles,” to borrow a metaphor, extend deeper into the enterprise than ever before.

Yet access does not equal omniscience.

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A supply chain decision is rarely a pure optimization problem. A sudden inventory spike might reflect a strategic promotion not yet public to the entire company. A supplier delay may be tolerated because of a sensitive negotiation underway. A shipment reroute might conflict with a broader competitive maneuver discussed behind closed doors. These realities live in human context – conversations, trade-offs, and emotional judgments that no system fully captures.

Even as AI tools integrate across enterprise operating systems, supply chains remain fragmented ecosystems. Suppliers run their own stacks. Logistics partners guard their own data. Retailers operate under shifting regulatory and market pressures. The end-to-end picture is never fully visible, even to the most powerful model.

Autonomous decisioning requires something supply chains rarely offer: a complete and synchronized view of every single relevant signal.

Why Running a Supply Chain Is a Different Order of Complexity

There is a growing belief in AI circles that corporate leadership itself may soon be automated. So, if an AI agent can replace a CEO, why can’t it run a supply chain? The comparison is tempting – but it collapses under scrutiny. The work of a CEO is not defined by continuous operational control or thousands of rapid-fire decisions each hour.

Jeff Bezos has said that as a senior executive, you are paid to make a small number of high-quality decisions – that three good decisions in a day is enough. Warren Buffett has expressed a similar philosophy, noting that a handful of sound decisions over time can define an entire career. Leadership, at its highest level, is about judgment concentrated in a few pivotal moments.

However, running a supply chain requires millions of consequential decisions every single day.

A single missed signal – a temperature fluctuation, a delayed pallet, a minor bottleneck – can ripple across a network and compound into material loss. Unlike strategic leadership, which operates in snapshots, supply chain management demands continuous, real-time responsiveness.

That requirement for constant situational awareness is precisely where today’s AI agents remain constrained. They can process structured data and live physical signals at scale. What they cannot fully access is the strategic layer of the enterprise – the private negotiations, competitive moves, risk trade-offs, and human judgment calls that shape supply chain decisions long before they are recorded in a system.

Until that gap closes, autonomy at scale introduces systemic risk.

The Real Prerequisite: Physical Visibility

The path forward is not to slow AI deployment. It is to deploy it on firmer ground.

The prerequisite for meaningful intelligence in supply chains is pervasive physical visibility. Without continuous sensing – temperature curves, dwell times, movement patterns, exposure histories – AI optimizes abstractions. With it, AI operates on ground truth.

This is where Physical AI becomes essential – and where the definition matters.

Physical AI is often associated with robotics or humanoid systems. In supply chains, it means something different. It is the continuous sensing infrastructure that captures real-world conditions as goods move – a distributed layer of awareness that allows AI systems to interpret what is actually happening, not what was last recorded.

As this sensing layer matures, a more effective architecture is emerging.

The most promising systems do not attempt to predict a single outcome. They model probability. Instead of declaring where a pallet is, they generate a distribution of likely states – location, condition, trajectory – and allow the application layer to interpret what matters in context. This shift from deterministic outputs to probabilistic understanding reflects the inherent uncertainty of physical systems.

At the same time, a new IT infrastructure layer is taking shape. The companies that capture and standardize continuous physical data at scale – data foundries for the physical world – will become foundational to supply chain AI. Their role extends beyond collecting signals to making them usable across systems, models, and organizations.

Turning Physical Data Into Decisions

Data foundries and more advanced models move the system forward. The next step is ensuring that this intelligence flows directly into operations.

Operational accessibility is what turns insight into business impact. Physical intelligence creates the most value when it reaches the people responsible for acting on it – in a form they can immediately understand and use.

This is where the next layer of the stack comes into focus: translation. Accessible, AI-powered tools convert continuous physical signals into clear, role-specific actions – what needs attention, what can wait, and what should change now. They connect raw sensing directly to real-world execution.

In this model, AI becomes a key advantage – equipping teams to act with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.

The Advisor Era of Agentic AI

AI agents are most valuable in supply chains not as operators, but as amplifiers of human judgment – detecting anomalies at scale, simulating complex scenarios, and surfacing critical signals before they escalate.

Autonomy will expand as physical sensing improves, but it will do so unevenly: contained environments will automate quickly, while global supply chains will continue to depend on human oversight where context is harder to fully capture.

What’s emerging though is a different model entirely: not automation in isolation, but coordinated systems that perceive, decide, and adapt continuously – where intelligence is grounded in the physical world, and decisions are shaped by both data and judgment.

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