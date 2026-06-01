Microsoft Build 2026 live — all the updates as they happen
We're live in San Francisco for Microsoft Build 2026
Welcome to our live coverage of Microsoft Build 2026!
We're on the ground in San Francisco, ready to cover the show this week, June 2-3 at the Mason Center.
We're expecting a whole host of news and announcements, along with a keynote from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella featuring some special guests, so stay tuned to all of our updates here!
In the meantime, we've taken a look at some of the most exciting things to expect and see at Microsoft Build 2026 - so take a look at the below to whet your appetite...
- 16 years of Microsoft Build: A timeline of key announcements, panels, and sessions
- Windows 12 at Build 2026: What to expect
- 10 products that launched at Microsoft Build — and what happened to them
- 10 free Microsoft Build sessions you should absolutely attend to see AI's future
- Could Microsoft kill the web browser at Build? Everything developers need to know about the NLWeb Protocol
- 50 Microsoft tools you can use for free just in time for Build 2026
- From code-first to intent-first: Microsoft Build 2026 could be the end of programming as we know it
We're here on the ground in San Francisco for Microsoft Build 2026!
It's been a beautiful sunny weekend here in California, and we're all set for a packed few days, kicking off tomorrow with the opening keynote.
We're going to make sure we're well rested ahead of the kick-off, so check back here tomorrow morning Pacific Time for all the news as it happens.
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