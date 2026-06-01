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Microsoft Build 2026 live — all the updates as they happen

We're live in San Francisco for Microsoft Build 2026

News
By last updated
Microsoft Build 2026 session catalog
(Image credit: © Microsoft Build)

Welcome to our live coverage of Microsoft Build 2026!

We're on the ground in San Francisco, ready to cover the show this week, June 2-3 at the Mason Center.

We're expecting a whole host of news and announcements, along with a keynote from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella featuring some special guests, so stay tuned to all of our updates here!

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In the meantime, we've taken a look at some of the most exciting things to expect and see at Microsoft Build 2026 - so take a look at the below to whet your appetite...

We're here on the ground in San Francisco for Microsoft Build 2026!

It's been a beautiful sunny weekend here in California, and we're all set for a packed few days, kicking off tomorrow with the opening keynote.

We're going to make sure we're well rested ahead of the kick-off, so check back here tomorrow morning Pacific Time for all the news as it happens.

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