ExpressAI offers cryptographically secure AI chatbot rival to ChatGPT, Gemini and others

Five models from OpenAI, Nvidia, DeepSeek and Alibaba will ship from launch

ExpressVPN Pro users get it first (for free), other plans will come soon

ExpressVPN has launched its own AI chatbot in response to growing demand for more secure artificial intelligence without privacy compromises.

Rather than sending unencrypted data to servers for processing, the new ExpressAI offering has added a secure enclave step that means only the associated users can decrypt the data, essentially creating a "cryptographically isolated environment."

"With our enclave architecture, your messages exist in a secure, isolated environment that even we can’t access," COO Shay Peretz outlined.

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ExpressAI chatbot launch

Besides offering zero-access encryption whereby only users can access their data, ExpressVPN also promises not to use the content of any chats to train its models.

An additional 'ghost mode' will automatically delete conversations to disappear from your account, but if users want to access previous chats, they can encrypt them behind their chosen password in a dedicated vault.

At launch, ExpressAI will be available with five separate model choices by four companies – two Chinese firms and two US firms.

ExpressAI will pick between OpenAI's GPT OSS 120B for general writing and summarizing, Nvidia's Nemotron 12B for math and technical work, DeepSeek's R1 Distill 32B for reasoning and analysis, Alibaba's Qwen 2.5-VL 32B for image and document understanding, or Qwern 3.5 35B-A3B for coding and other complex tasks.