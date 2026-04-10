A developer originally working from his bedroom just launched a new Devil May Cry inspired action game published by Ubisoft — 'I didn't really expect it because I was just kind of dabbling around'

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Morbid Metal comes after nine years of development

A Morbid Metal screenshot that shows the player character walking towards enemies with a melee weapon drawn.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
  • Roguelike action game Morbid Metal launched earlier this week after nine years of development
  • Published by Ubisoft, the game started life as a university project by Felix Schade
  • "We slowly but surely grew into the 11 developer team we are now," he explained

Screen Juice launched the Ubisoft-published roguelike action game Morbid Metal earlier this week as the culmination of nine years of work led by developer Felix Schade.

Speaking to TechRadar Gaming at a recent event, Schade detailed the game's origins as a university project and the story of how he founded a now 11-person studio on the long road to release.

"It all started when I was in university, I was studying game design," he began. "It was a semester where we could do our own project or an internship, and I always knew that I wanted to eventually start my own studio if possible, but I was still young and had never made a full game."

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