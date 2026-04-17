The long-running Heroes of Might and Magic series is coming back in the first new entry in over a decade

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is a prequel helmed by a new developer

"I feel like this is one of those generational games," said the studio's community manager

The Heroes of Might and Magic series has been dormant for more than a decade, with the last mainline entry, Heroes of Might and Magic 5, dropping back in 2015. Now, it's coming back — helmed by indie developer Unfrozen and published by both strategy titan Hooded Horse and franchise owner Ubisoft.

The revival has already made quite a splash, shooting up the charts to become the tenth most wishlisted title on PC gaming platform Steam following the launch of an incredibly popular free demo back in October 2025. Things are looking promising - but it's not easy taking the reins of such a long-running and storied franchise, particularly one with such an enduring fanbase.

"I feel like this is one of those generational games," said community manager Bart Podress-Leszek in a recent interview with TechRadar Gaming. "Three decades ago, it entered the market and created this entire genre around it, essentially."

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