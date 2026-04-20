'It's really hard to succeed every time' says PUBG director on failure of games like Concord and Highguard
They are a learning opportunity, though, he believes
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- PUBG: Battlegrounds director Taeseok Jang has spoken on live-service failures like Concord
- He argued that "it's really hard to succeed every time" when making such games
- He also revealed that he views such failures as a learning opportunity
PUBG: Battlegrounds director Taeseok Jang has said that the recent high-profile failure of live-service games like Concord and Highguard is disappointing, but he views them as a learning opportunity for developers.
Speaking to GamesRadar+, Jang said that "it's really hard to succeed every time" when making new games. He continued: "I try to put myself in their positions and try to think, 'oh, what could I have done better in that situation?'"
He explained that ultimately the goal is to "try to learn from it" and avoid the same mistakes.Article continues below