'It's really hard to succeed every time' says PUBG director on failure of games like Concord and Highguard

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They are a learning opportunity, though, he believes

The character Patch from PUBG: Blindspot.
PUGB: Blindspot shut down in under two months (Image credit: KRAFTON, Inc.)
  • PUBG: Battlegrounds director Taeseok Jang has spoken on live-service failures like Concord
  • He argued that "it's really hard to succeed every time" when making such games
  • He also revealed that he views such failures as a learning opportunity

PUBG: Battlegrounds director Taeseok Jang has said that the recent high-profile failure of live-service games like Concord and Highguard is disappointing, but he views them as a learning opportunity for developers.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Jang said that "it's really hard to succeed every time" when making new games. He continued: "I try to put myself in their positions and try to think, 'oh, what could I have done better in that situation?'"

He explained that ultimately the goal is to "try to learn from it" and avoid the same mistakes.

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