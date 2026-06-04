Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has an AI-generated content disclosure

Crystal Dynamics says any AI assets used have been 'either replaced or refined by humans'

It added in a statement that "we leverage AI tools to help our teams iterate on ideas faster and more efficiently"

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is the latest game to feature an AI-generated content disclosure, but Crystal Dynamics has insisted that any AI assets used during development have been "replaced or refined" by humans.

The disclosure was spotted on Steam after pre-orders went live following the game's new trailer and release date announcement at Sony's State of Play on June 2.

It reads: "The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this: AI-assisted tools were used during development to support some early exploration and temporary development content. Any AI-assisted assets were either replaced or refined by humans in order to maintain the creative and artistic vision of the development team."

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It doesn't mention which assets were AI-assisted, but we've seen environment assets and textures being used by other studios in the past, for example, in Clair Obsure: Expedition 33.

Crimson Desert also had a disclosure before release, which read, "Generative AI technology is used in a supplementary capacity during the creation of some 2D prop assets." However, while Pearl Abyss did say AI assets were replaced, some were still spotted post-launch.

Despite Crystal Dynamics' insistence that they were replaced by human developers later on in development, however, fans are not too happy.

"Very disappointing," one Redditor said. "I know I am unfortunately too weak to not end up buying the game, especially with how great it looks, but it just seems like a waste of time, money and resources, not to mention the environmental impact, especially if the assets ended up being replaced or 'refined.'"

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"I guess at least they're honest about it?" another another said. "Though I don't know if it will make anyone less unhappy."

Crystal Dynamics has since released a statement to Eurogamer, but did not specify what the AI technology was used for.

"At Crystal Dynamics, we leverage AI tools to help our teams iterate on ideas faster and more efficiently, while ensuring that all finished content in the final product is human-crafted," the statement reads. "Our goal is to empower the creativity and flexibility of our developers to deliver the highest-quality experiences for players everywhere."

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was originally slated to launch this year, but has been delayed to February 27, 2027.

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