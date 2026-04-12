Morbid Metal developer explains why he ditched an origami art direction in favor of gritty sci-fi — 'It worked, but it didn't really feel like me'
Developer Felix Schade on his game's sci-fi look
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- Morbid Metal developer Felix Schade has discussed the inspirations behind his game's art direction
- He originally intended to make an origami-themed game, but pivoted to gritty sci-fi
- He was also greatly encouraged by Bright Memory: Infinite
Morbid Metal developer Felix Schade has discussed the art direction of the recently launched action game and revealed one of his biggest inspirations.
Schade developed Morbid Metal over the course of nine years, initially working from his bedroom and posting clips of his early efforts online. The resulting flurry of social media attention eventually caught the attention of gaming giant Ubisoft, with the company agreeing to publish his title. This gave him the funds to create a now 11-person game studio.
The game was recently released in early access and is available via Steam, with a largely positive reception from players so far. In addition to a unique shapeshifting mechanic, it stands out thanks to its gritty sci-fi art direction that looks almost like a cross between Warframe and the Shadow Warrior series.Article continues below