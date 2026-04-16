The Future Games Show Summer Showcase, FGS Live, and the PC Gaming Show have been confirmed for June, with the Showcase to feature 'world premieres, exclusive trailers, and stealth demo drops'
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By Demi Williams published
The annual gaming event returns
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