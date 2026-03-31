The Elder Scrolls Online Season Zero launches on April 2, 2026

It will introduce a new event zone with loads of fresh content

Everything being added to the game will be free for all existing players

The first season of The Elder Scrolls Online, Season Zero, launches next week and it's bursting with new content that will be "free for anyone who owns the game" with "no gates or barriers" according to game director Nick Giacomini.

As detailed in the new 2026 Seasons Direct presentation, Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk it set to begin on April 2, 2026. It will last roughly 90 days, the length of all upcoming seasons, and introduce loads of free content.

This includes the very first limited time event zone, known as The Night Market. Set in Fargrave (a location from the game's Deadlands expansion) it will offer a gauntlet of intense player versus environment (PvE) encounters with a focus on group play. That said, associate design director Mike Finnegan assured fans in the stream that "joining a group isn't required" and that's it's "easy to hop in and play" solo if desired.

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