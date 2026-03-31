The Elder Scrolls Online is coming to PC Game Pass in June, and it's free right now with PlayStation Plus
The game is also returning to Skyrim in early 2027
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- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road is now available for free on PS Plus
- The game is also coming to PC Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere in June
- New content will be released in early 2027, taking players back to the Skyrim setting
Zenimax Online Studios has announced huge plans for The Elder Scrolls Online, including a PC Game Pass release.
During the 2026 Seasons Direct today, alongside new playable content coming to the game next month with Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk, the developer revealed that players will return to Tamriel's frozen north of Skyrim to explore an "iconic region" not previously seen in The Elder Scrolls Online.
This update will also introduce the game's first-ever Excursion Zone, as well as dynamic blizzards that "affect the gameplay of the zone itself."Article continues below