The Xbox Game Pass titles for April have been announced

The collection includes 18 titles that begin rolling out today

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered and Hades 2 are among the big hitters for the month

Xbox has unveiled the latest batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for the month of April, and it includes some absolute bangers.

This month's selection has 18 games across the Game Pass tiers and kicks off with the addition of the classic role-playing game Final Fantasy 4 for cloud gaming, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC today.

Throughout the month, the remaining 17 games will roll out. This includes the popular survival game DayZ on April 8, Football Manager 26 for both PC and console, Planet Coaster 2, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

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The adorably cozy indie game, Tiny Bookshop, will also be available, alongside the Vampire Survivors roguelike deckbuilder spin-off Vampire Crawlers. This is on top of the day one release of Kiln, "a pottery power‑fantasy celebrating both creativity and destruction."

The biggest hitters for this month, however, have to be two of the best games of 2025,:The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered and Hades 2, the latter of which I absolutely adored.

Supergiant Games announced that its award-winning Hades sequel would finally launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S on April 14 alongside its Xbox Game Pass debut.

The developer confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will