Why strong authentication beyond the browser will define the future of connected devices

The way we interact with technology is no longer confined to the browser. Cars, smart homes, wearable devices, and industrial systems are now deeply connected, driving unprecedented convenience and innovation, but also creating vast new attack surfaces.

And regulators are taking notice: In the automotive sector, global cybersecurity regulations are setting baseline requirements for vehicle software updates and data protection through UNECE WP.29; the U.S. federal government’s IoT labeling program, meanwhile, is pushing manufacturers to build more secure products from the start.

Andrew Shikiar Social Links Navigation Executive Director and CMO at FIDO Alliance.

Security cannot be an afterthought

The message is clear: security can no longer be an afterthought. All connected devices must be built with strong authentication at their core.

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How enterprises approach security can vary, particularly for those who are newer to the world of authentication than their legacy counterparts in tech and banking. Yet they can all benefit from one unified source.

FIDO’s user and device authentication standards, already proven at internet scale in consumer platforms and financial services, can be embedded directly into connected devices.

Dissolving boundaries

The boundaries between consumer devices, vehicles, and enterprise systems are quickly dissolving. A modern car is no longer just a machine; it is effectively a mobile computer that seamlessly links to smartphones, cloud applications, and payment platforms.

A driver unlocking their car, an engineer accessing industrial machinery, or a consumer pairing a smart appliance should all benefit from the same phishing-resistant, cryptography-based security that has already replaced billions of passwords online.

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Instead of bolting on security measures after the fact, manufacturers can design devices with secure sign-in and trust models from day one.

This convergence creates enormous opportunity but also exposes shared vulnerabilities. A phishing-resistant login for a cloud service is only as effective as the weakest connected link in the chain.

If a malicious actor can compromise a connected thermostat in a factory or exploit a weak credential in a vehicle’s infotainment system, they can often gain a pathway into far more critical systems.

Enterprises are already experiencing this in real time. Bring-your-own-device policies blurred personal and professional boundaries years ago; now, bring-your-own-IoT is creating similar challenges, with employees using connected wearables, smart assistants, or even vehicles that link into corporate accounts.

The result is a patchwork of authentication models with passwords in one place, biometrics in another, device tokens somewhere else that only work to create confusion for users and costly complexity for IT teams.

Unified approach

A unified approach, by contrast, can extend beyond the web browser to cover every connected endpoint. FIDO authentication provides that framework.

Whether someone is signing into a collaboration tool, authenticating to their car, or controlling smart infrastructure, the same secure, interoperable standard provides ease of use and peace of mind.

The result? Simplified security, consistency for users, and lower integration costs for manufacturers and enterprises alike.

We are at an inflection point. The industries that embrace this unified model will be best positioned to build trusted ecosystems where consumers, employees, and businesses interact seamlessly and securely, regardless of the device or environment.

The connected world, whether in the car, the factory, or the living room, needs a consistent, scalable approach to authentication. As regulators raise the bar and consumers demand simpler, more secure solutions, enterprises can no longer afford the risks of fragmented systems.

Embedding FIDO standards into connected devices ensures that security becomes an enabler of innovation that helps lay the foundation for connected ecosystems to truly thrive.

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