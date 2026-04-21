Seiko USA website defaced; attackers claim Shopify backend breach

Threat actors allege theft of full customer database, demand ransom within 72 hours

No dark web leak yet; unclear if Seiko negotiated or if attackers were bluffing, company previously hit by BlackCat ransomware in 2023

Premium watch manufacturer Seiko has had its US website defaced over the weekend in an incident in which it allegedly also lost sensitive customer data.

Last weekend, the “Press Lounge” section of the Seiko USA website displayed a new page called “HACKED”. In it, the unnamed threat actors said they accessed the company’s Shopify backend and pulled sensitive customer information.

"This is an urgent security notification regarding your Shopify store. Your customer database has been compromised," the page allegedly said. "We have successfully breached your Shopify store's security systems and downloaded the entire customer database."

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