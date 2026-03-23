"This framework can succeed only if it is applied uniformly across the United States": White House rolls out national legislative AI framework that looks to trump state level rules

National AI Legislative Framework focuses on protecting American citizens

Child safeguarding and protecting citizens are big pushes

States retain some governance

The White House has proposed a single national AI framework in order to avoid what Trump has previously slated to be a "patchwork" of state laws, all in a bid to boost America's global dominance and competitiveness in the AI sector.

The National AI Legislative Framework sets out a number of core principles, focusing heavily on child protection and safety.

Trump's government also explained that the framework aims to tackle some elements that American citizens are most worried about – child safety was likened in importance to keeping a cap on monthly electricity bills.

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White House pushes for federal AI legislation over state-level "patchwork"

"These issues, along with other emerging AI policy considerations, require strong Federal leadership to ensure the public’s trust in how AI is developed and used in their daily lives," the announcement reads.

"Overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Major Growth ‘Engine’," Trump previously wrote in a Truth Social post. "We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes," he added."

The White House argues that the federal government is best place to set consistent national rules, however states will still have some control over fraud and consumer protection.

Child safety is just one of six core principles that make up the framework, together with: safeguarding American communities, jobs and energy supply; respecting creators' IP; preventing censorship and promoting free speech; enabling technological innovation; and preparing Americans with AI education.

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Lawmakers already spoke up about this concern in late 2025, arguing that states are better positioned to react more quickly to emerging tech issues.

The White House is now working with Congress to turn the framework into legislation.

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