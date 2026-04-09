Closing the implementation gap in America's cyber strategy

For too long, nation-state hackers have operated with impunity, breaching critical infrastructure, stealing intellectual property, and crippling businesses with ransomware attacks.

The asymmetry has been stark: adversaries backed by foreign governments face minimal consequences, while American companies fight these battles largely on their own.

Tom Gann Social Links Navigation Chief Public Policy Officer at Trellix.

The Trump administration's national cyber strategy represents a fundamental reset. The strategy will enlist private companies in more aggressive efforts to counter criminal and state-sponsored hackers.

Article continues below

The Trump cybersecurity strategy seeks to empower the private sector to partner with the administration to defend American IT and OT environments, while enabling a robust, collective response to deter nation-state hackers.

From Soft Power to Hard Power

The strategy clearly ties cybersecurity to our larger national security strategy, and we should applaud this integration.

Going from a more cautious to a more aggressive stance, from doing more across the board with regulations to doing less and using more hard power, coupled with diplomacy.

While soft power tactics have a role to play, they must be backed by hard power, which is clearly articulated in this strategy.