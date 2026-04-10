Thousands of official government email addresses are exposed online

Credentials including plaintext passwords are available on the dark web

The UK has the highest percentage of exposed credentials

The official email accounts of public officials all over the world have been leaked online, with many exposed alongside their plaintext passwords, making it trivial for an attacker to breach their accounts.

Researchers at Proton scoured the darker side of the internet for the publicly available email addresses of government officials - and discovered thousands of exposed credentials.

In fact, of the 5,312 US state legislator emails searched, 3,568 were discovered in a breach. The truly scary part is that 750 email addresses also had their passwords compromised.

Article continues below