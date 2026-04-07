Deepfakes increasingly trick users into fraud and scams

AI-driven attacks now involved in 16% of breaches

Spotting fakes requires watching facial/audio glitches and urgent money requests

Deepfakes, the technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to synthesize realistic audio, video, and images, of real people, has improved to the point where even attentive people can be tricked with relative ease.

By creating multimedia showing celebrities, politicians, or tech leaders, saying things they didn’t say, or doing things they never did, internet scammers managed to get people to authorize fraudulent transfers, or to get innocent people to “invest” into fake projects on fake investment platforms. In some cases, they even managed to create a fake emergency (such as a car accident, or a hijacking attempt), that made family members rush into making payments.

These days, 16% of all breaches involve AI-driven attacks (as per IBM data), with phishing and deepfakes being among the most commonly cited methods, Danny Mitchell, cybersecurity writer at Heimdal Security, claims - and after drilling deep into the rising scam technique, he discovered that there are still ways to spot a deepfake, and has shared his findings with TechRadar Pro.

Article continues below