Did your Xbox controller recently ship without a battery included? Microsoft has finally acknowledged the issue and is compensating players with a 'one-time offer' — here's how you can claim yours
The offer only applies to select new Xbox Wireless Controllers and Xbox Design Lab controllers
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- Some Xbox wireless controllers have been shipping without a battery for months
- Microsoft is now offering players a "one-time offer" to claim their missing item for free
- Players can register their device online and receive an Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB‑C cable
Xbox users who recently received a shipped Xbox wireless controller without a battery can now receive compensation by claiming a free Rechargeable Battery + USB‑C cable.
In a new social media post today, Microsoft acknowledged that "a limited number of Xbox controllers have shipped without batteries since December" and those affected can now claim theirs at no extra cost.
"All controllers moving forward will include batteries," the company said.Article continues below