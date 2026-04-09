Now that's different - hackers use miniature SVG images to try and hide credit card stealer
Card skimmers were found in 1x1 pixel SVG images
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- Experts find credit card skimmer hidden in 1x1 SVG image
- Fake “Secure Checkout” overlay stole card data
- Likely exploited Magento PolyShell flaw, affecting many stores
Security researchers recently found a credit card skimmer on almost a hundred compromised ecommerce websites hiding in a tiny image.
Experts from Sansec reported finding 1x1-pixel Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) elements with an ‘onload’ handler inside many e-commerce websites’ HTML.
“The onload handler contains the entire skimmer payload, base64-encoded inside an atob() call and executed via setTimeout,” the researchers said. They explained that with this technique, the attackers did not have to create external script references that usually get picked up by security scanners. “The entire malware lives inline, encoded as a single string attribute.”Article continues below