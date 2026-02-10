I review controllers for a living, and one Chinese brand remains undefeated across Switch 2, Xbox, and PC

Features
By published

Give it up for GameSir

GameSir G7 Pro
(Image credit: Future)

Over the past half-decade, I've reviewed countless pieces of gaming hardware from consoles and gaming headsets, to must-have accessories. My bread and butter, though, is controllers.

Whether they be the best Xbox controllers, best Switch controllers, or indeed the best PC controllers, there's always been one brand that has impressed me more than almost any other: GameSir.

Finally, the GameSir Nova Lite is without a doubt the best controller you can buy for less than $25 / £20. While certainly lighter on features, GameSir has not skimped on build quality and this is still a fully wireless option that packs Hall effect sticks, too.

Chosen by
Rhys Wood headshot on a pink 'radar' background
Chosen by
Rhys Wood

As TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, I'm on the frontlines of informing you about the very latest (and hopefully greatest) in gaming tech. That includes controllers, headsets, must-have accessories, and of course the consoles themselves.

The best GameSir controllers

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.