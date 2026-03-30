I've tried more Nintendo Switch 2 accessories than I can count, but these six are simply the best

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Awesome Switch 2 accessories, all hand-picked and tested by me

Turtle Beach PlayTrek Travel Case for Nintendo Switch 2, Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller, and Nintendo Switch 2 camera alongside one another
(Image credit: Future)

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for nine months now, and I've been loving it so far. With a significant technological step-up on its predecessor and an already strong set of games, Nintendo's latest console has become my go-to platform as of late.

But to get the very best out of my system, I've found that grabbing some accessories here and there has been a must. I've tested tons of Switch 2 accessories here at TechRadar, so I'm here to bring you a list of my absolute favorites.

I've chosen items like the Hori Adventure Pack, which has kept my precious console safe and sound, the Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller, which has transformed TV mode gaming sessions, and the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera — a quirky add-on that's taken GameChat to new heights.

Great prices on my top picks