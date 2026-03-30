The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for nine months now, and I've been loving it so far. With a significant technological step-up on its predecessor and an already strong set of games, Nintendo's latest console has become my go-to platform as of late.

But to get the very best out of my system, I've found that grabbing some accessories here and there has been a must. I've tested tons of Switch 2 accessories here at TechRadar, so I'm here to bring you a list of my absolute favorites.

I've chosen items like the Hori Adventure Pack, which has kept my precious console safe and sound, the Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller, which has transformed TV mode gaming sessions, and the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera — a quirky add-on that's taken GameChat to new heights.

On top of these selections, I've thrown in the five-star-rated Turtle Beach PlayTrek Travel Case for all of your on-the-go needs, the Belkin TemperedGlass Screen Protector for resisting scratches and scuffs, and the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: Resident Evil Requiem Edition for series superfans.

• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale

It's worth flagging that a lot of the accessories I've picked out are on sale right now, thanks — in part at least — to the Amazon Big Spring Sale. And if you want to discover more top-tier offers, head on over to our Amazon Big Spring Sale live hub. Right, with that out of the way, let's take a look at some accessories!