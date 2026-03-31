Players can 'unlock Xbox-themed interactive challenges' by buying special edition Fanta cans plus win in-game content for Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, along with console prizes
Exclusive in-game rewards await
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- Xbox and Fanta have partnered for a special anniversary drink collection
- Fans can purchase Fanta drinks themed after games like Halo, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and more
- Each bottle's QR code can be scanned to unlock challenges and redeem in-game rewards
Xbox is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a Fanta collaboration featuring themed products based on a collection of games, as well as new in-game content for those same titles.
Starting in April, fans will be able to purchase special-edition Fanta cans and bottles, with each flavor featuring packaging inspired by some of Xbox's most iconic franchises. This includes Halo, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Forza Horizon, and Diablo.
Alongside the collection, the company is introducing a new special edition flavor, Fanta Crimson, which will feature the Paladin class from Diablo 4.Article continues below