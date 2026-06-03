Until Dawn 2 announced, but it's by a new developer — either way, I'm still excited for more slasher horror
Everyone can live, everyone can die
- Until Dawn 2 has been announced for 2027
- The game is being developed by Firesprite Games, instead of Supermassive Games
- The story follows a team of ghost hunters who encounter real-life horror on a tropical island
A sequel to Until Dawn has been announced, but the successor to the 2015 horror classic isn't being developed by the original creators, Supermassive Games.
Revealed during Sony's State of Play on June 2, Until Dawn 2 will be led by Firesprite Games, the studio behind Horizon: Call of the Mountain, which was the team's first game release.
"Like many of you, a bunch of us on the team are massive fans of the original Until Dawn, so getting to build the sequel has been a dream come true," Firesprite said in a PlayStation Blog post.
"Part of our mission from day one has been honoring that core DNA: character drama, tough choices, and those unforgettable horror moments that made the first game so special.
Like the original game, Until Dawn 2 will feature a group of friends, only this time they'll be isolated on a tropical island. The group is a crew of ghost hunters behind the fictional program, Dead True, but few know that their videos and supernatural findings are staged. All that changes when they encounter a real-life horror on the island and will seemingly need to last until dawn to escape.
"Having just signed a deal with a big TV network, the crew gets shipped off to an abandoned tropical island for their first fully funded episode. At first, it’s all sun, sand, secrets… plus some very not-safe-for-the-workplace drama as their complicated relationships bubble to the surface," Firesprite teases.
"Of course, there’s more to this beautiful island than meets the eye. Beneath this blissful exterior, hide dreadful and heartbreaking secrets – centuries old and hungry for vengeance… and our crew have landed right in the middle of it.
"Chasing likes might have brought them here, but survival quickly becomes the only metric that counts. Will you help them escape to tell the world their story, or will they become just another haunted legend, claimed by the island?"
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Once more, the sequel will offer up difficult decisions and life-or-death consequences that will have a butterfly effect throughout the rest of the story. The trailer is giving classic horror slasher vibes, which I'm always a fan of, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the story unfolds. Oh, and it looks like Dr Hill is back to provide some more eerie commentary.
Firesprite has confirmed that more story details and a deep dive into Until Dawn 2's gameplay will be released in the coming months. The game is slated to launch in 2027.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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