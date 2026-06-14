Alien: Isolation 2 creative director Al Hope had ideas for a sequel while making the first game

Hope says its "core" survival systems have been "evolved"

He adds that the original divert, disrupt, and distract gameplay will remain the same

Alien: Isolation 2 creative director Al Hope has revealed that he and the team at Creative Assembly had ideas about making a sequel before finishing the first game.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Summer Game Fest (SGF) 2026, Hope discussed creating a sequel following the massive success of 2014's Alien: Isolation, a game that many look back on as the best Alien game and one of the best horror games ever made.

The creative director said he was "super proud of the first game and the reaction to it", even though it felt like the team was "taking a bit of a risk" because "there was nothing really quite like it," but he also said he had ideas for a sequel even during its development.

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"I'd been thinking about creating a sequel before we even finished the first game, about what that could be," Hope said. "I suppose it was about once we saw the reception of that first game, and what really people really engaged in the nature of this experience, where it's not scripted, it's not choreographed."

Hope compared other survivor horror titles, such as Resident Evil, where "the dog would always jump out the window at the same point," and explained how having an experience where it was "systemic" and the systems that react and respond to the player was the "core" of the Isolation games.