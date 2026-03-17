OpenClaw adoption continues growing despite warnings about potential security risks

Alibaba and Baidu release apps allowing anyone to deploy agentic AI agents

Municipalities provide subsidies for OpenClaw development while Beijing restricts state-run enterprises

China’s tech sector is experiencing a surge of interest in agentic AI applications, with OpenClaw at the center of widespread adoption.

From Tencent to Minimax, major AI companies are racing to offer OpenClaw services, feeding what observers have dubbed the “raising lobsters” phenomenon.

Students and retirees alike are experimenting with AI agents, testing capabilities that extend from routine digital tasks to more complex workflows.

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OpenClaw’s rapid adoption not slowing

This rapid uptake has sparked a market rally, as investors place bets on services that could accelerate mainstream AI integration and revenue from token usage.

Alibaba recently launched a mobile application called “JVS Claw” to facilitate the installation and use of OpenClaw.

The app, available on both iOS and Android, allows users without coding experience to instruct AI agents to perform simple real-world tasks.

The service is free for the first 14 days and follows closely after Baidu released its own OpenClaw app, which supports activities such as online shopping and travel bookings.

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Alibaba’s move reflects the ongoing competition among China’s largest AI companies to attract users and profit from the viral agentic AI assistant trend.

OpenClaw’s appeal lies in lowering barriers to entry and engaging a broad audience in agentic AI use, yet the extensive access it requires also exposes users to potential risks.

Despite these concerns, adoption has continued to grow, with widespread usage expected to drive both AI consumption and further technical innovation.

The response from Chinese authorities has been inconsistent, reflecting both encouragement and caution.

Several local municipalities have introduced policies to support OpenClaw development, providing millions of yuan in subsidies to promote the technology.

At the same time, Beijing has restricted state-run enterprises and government agencies from freely deploying OpenClaw on office computers, citing cybersecurity concerns.

For AI systems to operate effectively, they require extensive access to user data and multiple applications, creating potential avenues for cyberattacks or system exploitation.

This regulatory balancing act has revealed the challenges of managing agentic AI while allowing rapid adoption.

Experts, including Microsoft researchers, warn against running OpenClaw on personal or enterprise devices due to its risky runtime, which mixes untrusted instructions with executable code.

There have also been reports of vulnerabilities allowing attackers to steal sensitive data and spread malware via GitHub.

As the technology spreads, questions about its safe deployment and the broader cybersecurity landscape remain pressing.

The growing interaction between AI tools and everyday applications shows how quickly a popular digital assistant can become both a tool and a point of vulnerability.

Via Bloomberg

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