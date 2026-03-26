'The ultimate power solution for homes, RVs, and professionals:' EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 handles power outages, road trips, and off-grid weekends — and it’s $800 off

Power cuts can happen for all kinds of reasons, from storms and local grid faults to planned outages and trips far away from a wall socket. A portable power station steps in by storing electricity ahead of time, so you can keep essentials like lights, phones, small appliances, or important devices running at home, on the road, or at a campsite.

I’ve found a great portable power station deal with a $800 saving on the EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 solar generator bundle, which is now $2899 (was $3699) at Amazon for its Big Spring Sale.

For a high-capacity setup built for serious home backup and outdoor use, that price includes the Delta Pro 3 power station itself, along with two 400W portable solar panels that can recharge the battery using sunlight, which becomes especially useful during longer outages when grid power isn’t available. For more tech deals, check our Amazon Big Spring Sale live hub.

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Today's top portable power station deal

Save $800 EcoFlow Solar Generator Delta Pro 3: was $3,699 now $2,899 at Amazon This high-capacity portable power station stores enough energy to keep essential devices and appliances running during outages, storms, or off-grid trips. With expandable battery capacity, fast switch-over protection, and solar charging support, it delivers dependable backup power without noise, fuel, or complicated setup.

We've reviewed a number of EcoFlow portable power stations over the years, and they've never failed to impress us with their capabilities, port selection, and overall power and utility.

In our five-star review we said the EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 was "an outstanding, high-capacity power station with incredible output, rapid charging, and smart home integration," calling it "the ultimate power solution for homes, RVs, and professionals needing a versatile power station."

A large 4096Wh LFP battery sits inside the unit, storing plenty of energy to keep essential household devices running when the grid goes down.

Expansion support allows capacity to grow up to 48kWh with additional batteries or compatible smart generators, which could support multiple days of backup power depending on usage.

Support for both 120V and 240V systems gives this unit impressive flexibility across different home setups and equipment types. A 4000W base output rises to 6000W with X-Boost when extra power is needed, allowing it to handle demanding appliances like central air units or water pumps without struggling.

Charging options keep things flexible, since it supports power input from wall outlets, solar panels, EV charging points, and gas generators.

Getting started stays simple, since there’s no installation process or complicated setup to work through. Built-in handles make it easier to move between locations, while app-based controls allow you to check power levels and manage settings remotely.

Fast response capability helps protect connected electronics, thanks to a 10ms switch-over time that keeps devices running during sudden outages. Quiet operation as low as 30dB also keeps noise levels low enough for indoor or overnight use.

Automotive-grade LFP cells promise durability and long-term reliability, and an IP65-rated battery pack protects against dust and water exposure. A five-year warranty adds extra peace of mind for anyone investing in dependable backup power.

For even more choices, check out the best portable power stations we've tested and reviewed.

More of today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals