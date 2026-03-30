There was a surprising amount of interest when I first wrote about the Wolfbox MF50 Electric Air Duster. And now the handy and super-cheap gadget is back on sale at Amazon, so I thought I'd give it another shoutout in case you missed the initial offer.

I'd been buying compressed air cans for years to blow away all the dust and debris that built up in my gaming PC over time and tanked its performance. But a simple $35/£35 purchase means I no longer need to worry about repeatedly restocking, storing and disposing of them.

I've used it a handful of times since I first bought it, and there's little else quite so satisfying as seeing those chunks of dust scatter out from the fans and other nooks and crannies in my case — all without relying on inconvenient compressed air cans.

Buy the Wolfbox MF50 at Amazon

So, why do I think it's such a good buy? Well, it's so convenient and extremely easy to use. There's just a single button to cycle through three different fan speeds, a trigger that you can either press or hold to fire out air, and a USB-C port for charging.

It's completely wireless and battery-powered, lasting up to four hours on a single charge on the lowest setting. I've used it for barely more than a couple of minutes on the medium and high settings each time, and I haven't had to recharge after about four or five uses. I'll easily be able to blast inside my PC case every few weeks to keep things clean and clear for a while yet.

I've also used it on a handful of other cleaning jobs around the house, as it's much easier