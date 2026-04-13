France is "leading by example" by going all-in on digital sovereignty

Linux operating systems will be favored over Windows

Plans are already in place to move a health data platform

France is set to move all government desktops from Windows to Linux as part of a nationwide strategy to cut costs and reduce reliance on US tech giants.

The initiative, led by the Interministerial Directorate for Digital Affairs (DINUM), will require all ministries to submit their own migration plans by autumn 2026, with IT bodies like DINUM kickstarting the migration before other bodies.

"DINUM will coordinate an interdepartmental plan to reduce non-European dependencies," DINUM said in an announcement.

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Full steam ahead on removing US Big Tech

What we're seeing in France is part of a broader Europe sovereignty push, with other fellow member states seeking to reduce reliance on US tech giants and regain control over their own software.

"Digital sovereignty is not an option, it is a strategic necessity," Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs Anne Le Hénanff wrote.

"France is leading by example by accelerating the switch to sovereign, interoperable and sustainable solutions."

The push covers more than just Windows – collaboration tools, cloud and infrastructure, AI systems, databases and networking are all being scrutinized under the sovereign drive.

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France's government has already confirmed plans to move a health data platform to another "trusted solution," and workers of the country's National Health Insurance Fund (CNAM) are being given access to local software alternatives like Tchap, Visio and FranceTransfert.

As for the replacement of Windows operating systems with Linux, the benefits are twofold. Not only will the open-source alternatives give France better control over security and updates, but the very nature of open source prevents vendor lock-in and high licensing costs.

"We must desensitize ourselves from American tools and regain control of our digital destiny," Minister of Action and Public Accounts David Amiel concluded.