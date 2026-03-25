We’ve tested them all: Every Geekom mini PC deal worth buying at Amazon

I've spotted a big range of Geekom mini PC deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale - and my team and I have reviewed them all to find out which ones are worth picking up.

My overall choice would be the Geekom A8 Max, now $807 (was $949) at Amazon. This is easily one of the best Windows 11 mini PC machines we've ever tested, delivering strong results across office and content creation tasks. That's helped by support for an external graphics card, making this a very versatile desktop.

For a mid-range or budget mini PC, both the Geekom A6 (now $552) and the Geekom A5 (now $391) are good picks. But if you really want a mini PC that'll surge through AI projects, the Geekom A9 Max (now $1389 with coupon) gets my vote for the best Windows 11 Pro mini PC we've tried.

I've dropped all the Amazon deals with links to our reviews below - all of them scored 4 out of 5 stars and above during our testing process. And for more tech deals, check out our Amazon Big Spring Sale live hub.

• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale

Today's best Geekom mini PC deals

Save $142.45 Geekom A8 Max mini PC: was $949 now $806.55 at Amazon In our review, we found this "extremely powerful" Windows 11 mini PC was adept at office and content creation tasks, and supports the connection of an eGPU via USB 4.0. This unit is equipped with a high-performance AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, 32GB DDR5 memory, and expandable 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save $97.35 Geekom A6 mini PC: was $649 now $551.65 at Amazon When reviewing this machine, we found "the A6 packs in an impressive amount of power, which is more than enough to handle MS Office and light use of Adobe Creative Suite Apps." This mini PC deal comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Geekom A9 Max mini PC: was $1,589 now $1,389 at Amazon The Geekom A9 Max is my top choice Windows 11 AI mini PC. In our review, we called it "a feature-packed AI-ready mini PC with surprising performance in a compact, ultra-stylish form." It's well-equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB SSD. Tick the coupon box for the $200 discount. Read more Read less ▼