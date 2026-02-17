AI models can’t fully understand security – and they never will

AI-assisted coding or ‘vibe coding’ is a trend that dominated last year, so much so that it was named word of the year for 2025.

Since OpenAI co-founder Andrej Kaparthy coined the term, developers have been wooed by the prospect of minimizing coding ‘grunt’ work.

Even non-programmers without extensive coding knowledge have created software, leading to an uptick in generative AI use for software development.

Despite the hype, research from Veracode reveals large language models (LLMs) only choose secure code 55% of the time, raising fundamental security concerns.

John Smith Social Links Navigation CTO at Veracode.

Whilst LLMs can predict syntax, they can't comprehend cybersecurity. Semantics like risk are not within their grasp and the limited context window - or short-term memory - means LLMs in their current state may miss the bigger picture, including security vulnerabilities.

Even the largest models can’t hold the kind of memory required to understand which data is dangerous and why.

The AI code vulnerability problem

AI-generated code can, on the surface, look correct and secure, yet subtle vulnerabilities are nearly always hidden within it.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LLM training has a history of prioritizing accuracy over cybersecurity. Whilst significant effort goes into improving correctness, with newer, larger models now generating highly functional code, far less attention goes to whether that code is actually secure.

The primary issue is that developers don't need to specify security constraints in their AI prompts to get the code they want.

For example, a developer can prompt a model to generate a database query without specifying whether the code should construct the query using a prepared statement (safe) or string concatenation (unsafe). The choice, therefore, is left up to the model.

For some vulnerabilities, the model might not be able to determine which specific variables require sanitization (i.e., which variables are “tainted” by user-controlled data).

These weaknesses are not accidental, but stem from fundamental limitations in how large language models understand context, intent and risk.

The limits of LLM understanding – and what this means for security

Progress toward secure AI-generated code has flatlined, with recent research finding major LLM providers had had little or no security progress despite continued development across the sector.

For example, models from Anthropic, Google and xAI fell within a 50 to 59 percent security pass rate, notably poor for the big players in tech. But why isn’t security performance getting better, even as model writing and accuracy improves?

A big part of the answer lies in the training data. LLMs learn by consuming huge amounts of data and information from the internet, much of which contains hidden or unresolved security vulnerabilities.

For example, projects like WebGoat deliberately include insecure patterns to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities. This data isn’t labelled as secure or insecure, so the model treats both types the same. To the AI, an unsafe database query or a safe one are just two valid ways to complete your request.

LLMs also don’t separate data from instructions. Instead, they simply process everything as a stream of tokens. This opens the door for prompt injections, where attackers can slip malicious instructions into what appears to be ordinary user input. If a model can’t tell the difference, it can be tricked into behaving in ways the developer never intended.

It’s also important to understand that security risks show up at different layers. Some vulnerabilities stem from the model itself, with flaws in how the AI interprets or generates content.

Others arise at the application layer, where developers integrate the LLM into real systems. In those cases, risk comes from how the system handles external input, user permissions and interactions with other components.

For developers, generative AI tools have the potential to transform efficiency, but they should only ever be used as assistants to enhance productivity in specific tasks—not as a replacement for human skills.

In doing so, developers must apply the same level of scrutiny to security concerns as coding accuracy. Every AI suggestion, no matter how polished it appears, should be treated as untrusted until proven secure. This means validating how user input is handled, ensuring practices like authentication and authorization are executed correctly and always assuming AI will take shortcuts.

Organizations must also adopt “secure-by-default" tooling around the AI, to ensure security is integrated from the start. This includes real-time static analysis that flags insecure code the moment it is generated, policy enforcement that blocks unsafe patterns from being committed, and implementing guardrail processes that restrict the AI model to known secure libraries and coding patterns.

Rather than simply relying on existing training centered around human-written code, organizations must adopt tailored training to help developers adapt to this new reality. This specialized training should cover how to recognize common LLM failure modes, how to understand malicious methods like prompt injection or data leakage and, perhaps most importantly, knowing when not to use AI, especially in high-stakes domains, like cryptography.

Security still demands human judgement

Generative AI absolutely can accelerate delivery and raise the floor of capability, but it also raises the stakes. The industry needs to accept an uncomfortable truth – as LLMs continue to get faster, more fluent and more helpful, they cannot be relied upon to generate secure code. They can’t reason about threat models, judge intent or recognize when harmless logic creates dangerous side effects.

If organizations don’t put in place appropriate safeguards, secure-by-default tooling, and human oversight, they risk pushing out dangerous vulnerabilities at scale and speed.

Ultimately, AI has changed how we build software. But unless we change how we secure it, we’re simply giving cybercriminals a larger attack surface, delivered more efficiently than ever.

Check out our list of the best no-code platforms.