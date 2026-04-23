FTP still runs widely due to forgotten default configurations

Millions of servers expose FTP without active administrative awareness

Encryption inconsistencies leave many FTP connections completely unprotected online

The File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is one of the oldest methods for moving files over the internet, designed during an era when online security was not a primary concern.

According to Censys, it still runs on almost 6 million servers primarily because it was activated by default within hosting panels and subsequently forgotten, rather than being maintained through deliberate administrative choice.

Due to its persistent and often unnoticed operations, security experts now question whether this 55-year-old protocol should be used at all.

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