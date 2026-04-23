'The first question isn’t how to harden it, it’s whether it should be running at all': Security experts explain why you really shouldn't be running FTP servers anymore
Legacy Internet Protocol continues running silently across modern infrastructure
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- FTP still runs widely due to forgotten default configurations
- Millions of servers expose FTP without active administrative awareness
- Encryption inconsistencies leave many FTP connections completely unprotected online
The File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is one of the oldest methods for moving files over the internet, designed during an era when online security was not a primary concern.
According to Censys, it still runs on almost 6 million servers primarily because it was activated by default within hosting panels and subsequently forgotten, rather than being maintained through deliberate administrative choice.
Due to its persistent and often unnoticed operations, security experts now question whether this 55-year-old protocol should be used at all.Article continues below