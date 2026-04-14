Chatbots often mirror user opinions instead of challenging assumptions directly

Confident wording significantly increases agreement levels in large language models

Question-based prompts reduce sycophantic responses across tested AI systems

A simple change in how you talk to an AI chatbot could be the difference between a balanced answer and one that just tells you what you want to hear.

The UK's AI Security Institute has found chatbots are far more likely to agree with users who state their opinions first, rather than provide critical or neutral responses.

"People are already using AI tools to help think things through…Our research shows that chatbots respond not just to what you ask, but how you ask it," said Jade Leung, Chief Technical Officer of AISI.

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